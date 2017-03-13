Hamburg woman injured in Page County accident, Monday morning

News

One person was transported to the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital following an accident this (Monday) morning, in Page County. The Sheriff’s Office say 27-year old Kelly Renae Barrett, of Hamburg, was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu eastbound on 310th Street about two miles west of Hackberry Avenue at around 7:18-a.m., when she lost control of the vehicle in the icy road.

The car slid into the ditch and struck a tree. Barrett was knocked unconscious during the accident. She was transported to the hospital by Shenandoah Ambulance for treatment of unknown injuries.

The vehicle sustained approximately $2000 damage, while the tree sustained minimal damage.