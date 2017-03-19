Hamburg man tries to evade deputies Sunday morning

News

A traffic stop early this (Sunday) morning in Fremont County, resulted in the driver of the vehicle fleeing on foot but being captured a short while later. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports his Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. As they attempted to turn around and follow the vehicle, the suspect vehicle pulled into a nearby parking lot, and the suspect driver, 33-year old Ryan Keasey, of Hamburg, took off on foot.

Deputies, assisted by the Fremont County K9 unit, found Keasey a short time later, hiding in a tractor trailer near this vehicle.He was arrested and charged with Interference with Officials Acts. Keasey was subsequently released after posting bond.