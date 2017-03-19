Griswold School Board to hold Budget Hearing, Monday (3/20/17)

News

Public Hearings will be held Monday evening in Griswold, with regard to the Griswold Community School District ‘s 2017-18 Budget, and 2017-18 School Calendar. The hearings take place as part of the Griswold School Board’s regular meeting in the Central Office at the High School/Middle School Building, beginning at 5:30-p.m.

The regular School Board meeting follows the conclusion of both hearings, and under Old Businesses, includes and update on the District’s facilities from KPE Architects and the Facilities Committee, as well as the second reading of 500 series Board Policies.

During New Business, the Griswold School Board will act on approving: The 2017-18 Budget and School Calendar; an E-Rate application; Mowing bids; matters pertaining to the Middle School/High School Behavioral Disorder Program; Driver’s Ed fees and an Annual Review of Policy, in addition to the 1st reading of certain 500 series policies.

Prior to adjournment, the Board may choose to enter into closed sessions for the purpose of discussing negotiations strategy with the Certified Bargaining Unit, and/or discussion pertaining to a personnel matter.