Griswold native joins AMC as Family Nurse Practitioner

News

Officials with the Cass County Health System (CCHS) report Jessica Jackson, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP), has joined the Atlantic Medical Center (AMC), as a family nurse practitioner, where she will provide a full-scope of family medicine care for patients of all ages in the clinic.

An advanced registered nurse practitioner (ARNP) is a registered nurse who has completed a graduate-level educational program, at either the master’s degree or doctoral level. An ARNP can have primary responsibility for a patient’s care, as in a family medicine setting. ARNPs also can become certified registered nurse anesthetists or certified midwives.

They can practice independently or work with physicians in a group setting. A licensed ARNP can perform a wide scope of patient care including the following:

· Examine patients and determine diagnoses based on patient history, examination and other assessments

· Order, collect, perform and interpret diagnostic tests

· Manage healthcare by identifying, developing, implementing and evaluating a plan of care and treatment for patients

· Prescribe medications when necessary

· Prescribe therapies and medical equipment

· Admit, manage and discharge patients to and from healthcare facilities

· Refer patients to other healthcare providers, services or facilities

While she is a new provider at the clinic, Jackson will be a familiar face to many patients. She grew up in Griswold, has worked at Cass County Memorial Hospital as an obstetrics nurse, and recently completed her nurse practitioner clinical rotations with Dr. Angela Weppler at AMC. Jessica Jackson will begin caring for patients at Atlantic Medical Center in late March. To schedule an appointment call Atlantic Medical Center at 712-243-2850.