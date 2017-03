News

Police in Red Oak, early this (Friday) morning, arrested a Cass County man following a traffic stop. 38-year old Chad Allen Sharp, of Griswold, was taken into custody just after 3-a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Broadway Street, for Driving While Suspended and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sharp was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $300 bond.