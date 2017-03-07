Grace University part of plan for former Dana College campus

News

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) – Officials say Grace University plans to move from its Omaha campus to the former Dana College campus in Blair. The move is part of a proposed $92 million redevelopment project announced Monday night in Blair. The project would include a Lutheran Church, a nursing facility, a film studio and a multi-generational housing development.

The campus has been closed since 2010 after an accreditation body refused to approve its sale to for-profit investors. Midland University announced in 2013 plans to reopen the Dana campus but dropped those plans when officials concluded that the costs of reopening Dana were prohibitive compared to other growth options.

Grace University officials have already said the Omaha school district plans to buy the Grace campus.