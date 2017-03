Obituaries

GENE ELMER THIES, 66, of Minnetonka, MN, died Jan. 27th, in St. Louis Park, MN. Graveside services for GENE THIES will be held 2-p.m. Saturday, April 1st, in the Minden Cemetery at Minden. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

GENE THIES is survived by:

His sisters – Gayle (Robert) Prokupek, of Avoca, and Joan Brown, of Fuquay-Varina, NC.