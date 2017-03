Trading Post

FOR SALE: 1) Harley-Davidson golf cart. 3-wheeler from the 60’s-70’s. Gas, runs but needs some carburetor work. $300. 2) Farm fresh eggs, $1/dozen. Call 712-243-3073.

FOR SALE: 1994 Chevy Pickup. 1500 extended cab. Comes with trailer hitch. For more details and to talk price call 712-249-9573.