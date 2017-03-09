Frederickson Memorial Fund donates $600 to AHS weight room program

News, Sports

The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund has donated $600 to the weight room at the Atlantic High School. Trevor’s mom and Fund Spokesperson Melanie Petty said Ryan Henderson, AHS teacher/coach has implemented an amazing online program called teambuildr. It allows 500 athletes and students to track their weights training both in class and in their athletics if they are participating in any.

Six magnetic cases were purchased that attach to the weight benches for PE students and athletes. The donation of $600 will be used to purchase the devices to go in the magnetic cases. After speaking with both Ryan Henderson and Amber Moore, Petty said they found that the device and program will be able to keep track of the students 4 years of progress at AHS.

Melanie said also, that they “Are excited to help out with this project and hope all the students will take advantage of this new technology.”