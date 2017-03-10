Fire broke out after derailment, Iowa authorities say

News

(Updated 7:30-a.m.)

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say several fuel tank cars are burning after a freight train, possibly carrying ethanol, derailed in northwestern Iowa. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment occurred around 1 a.m. Friday, near Graettinger, about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines. Residents have been asked to evacuate the area.

Palo Alto County emergency management director Mark Hunefeld says no one is injured. Hunefeld says at least 27 cars derailed, including the burning tanks that he believes were loaded with ethanol.