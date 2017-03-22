Federal drug raids in Marshalltown & Des Moines net drugs, guns & 5 arrests

News

Federal agents conducted drug raids in Marshalltown and Des Moines that netted drugs, guns and five arrests. According to court documents filed in the U-S District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, search warrants were executed at five locations in Marshalltown and at one address in Des Moines. The source of a drug trafficking operation was reportedly Raul Rios Muro who allegedly was distributing methamphetamine and weapons.

Also arrested in the case was Jesus Torres and Hilda Garcia Hernandez from Marshalltown and Vernon Junior Creason of Des Moines. The case dates back to last year.

(Radio Iowa)