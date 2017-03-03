Fatal crash in eastern IA this morning

News

One person died and another was injured during a collision early this (Friday) morning, in eastern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says a when pickup truck driven by 38-year old James C. Grassi, of Coralville, crossed into the path of a 2017 Mack semi driven by 56-year old Hobee Hansen, of Cedar Rapids, the vehicles collided head-on. Grassi died at the scene of the crash, that happened on Highway 148 at around 12:40-a.m.

Hansen was transported by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Muscatine, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Both men were wearing their seat belts. The accident remains under investigation.