Exira-EHK Grad Evan Hansen wins NAIA National Title, Grand View wins 6th straight team title

Sports

Exira-EHK graduate Evan Hansen took the 197 pound NAIA National Wrestling Championship over the weekend in Topeka, Kansas. Hansen defeated Dalton Bailey of Life University 9-7 in Sudden Victory period 1.

It was Hansen’s first time competing at the National Championships and he had to win 4 matches at the tournament to take the title.

Grand View also crowned 4 other National Champions: Jacob Colon (133), Josh Wenger (141), Grant Henderson (165) and Lawton Benna (174).

The Vikings shattered the scoring records that they had previously set on their way to a sixth straight team title. The Vikings racked up 234.5 team points, 160 more than second-place Lindsey-Wilson and 170 more than third-place Campbellsville.

All 12 Grand View Wrestlers finished in fifth-place or better and all earned All-American status with their performances.