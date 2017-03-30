“Every 15 minutes” mock collision program held in Atlantic

News

If you were in the vicinity of the Atlantic High School this (Thursday) afternoon, you may have been wondering what was going on with all the rescue units on the street in front of the High School. It was all part of “Every 15 minutes,” a program held in Atlantic and other Cass County schools, before, that deals with the consequences of impaired and distracted driving.

In the mock accident, Hunter Oliver, who plays the “drunk driver” of a vehicle, lost control of the vehicle on Highway 71 and collided head-on with a vehicle “driven” by Sam Coder. A 16-year old passenger in the Oliver vehicle, Gratt Reed, “dies” at the scene. Another passenger, Bailey Schildberg, “dies” later at the Cass County Memorial Hospital. A third passenger in the Oliver vehicle, Lexington Grooms, along with Sam Coder, were transported to the hospital for treatment of their “injuries.”

Program Coordinator Judi Nelson, says the scenario plays out from the moment of the crash, through the sobriety test, courthouse appearance and sentencing for two counts of “Homicide by motor vehicle,” and concludes tomorrow (Friday), with a “Memorial Assembly and funeral” presented to the high school students and parents. The whole idea is to get students and parents to understand there are life altering consequences to impaired and distracted driving, and change their habits.

The program has been held at the Atlantic high school twice before, and seventh time in Cass County. Griswold and CAM students have also experienced the “Every 15 minutes” program, the premise of which is that someone dies every 15 minutes from dangerous driving habits.

And, while the accident, trial and other activities are “staged,” Nelson says what isn’t staged are the emotions involved, especially when it comes to Friday’s “Memorial Service” at the High School, and in the testimony of families who have lost loved ones, as well as man who was convicted following a western Iowa crash that claimed four lives.

The “Memorial service” will be complete with caskets, flowers, music and obituaries, along with letters the “victim’s” parents and the victims wrote to each other called “Today I died.”

Program organizers hope it stimulate conversations between parents and their children about distracted and impaired driving.