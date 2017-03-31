Event in Atlantic commemorates the U-S entry into WW1 on April 2nd

News

Nearly a century ago soldiers went off to France to fight in the “war to end all wars“, World War I. When the war ended November 11, 1918, more than four million served in the U. S. army and half of those had participated overseas. More than 100,000 Americans lost their lives.

National Guardsmen from the Atlantic area serving in the 168th Infantry, would be an element of one of the first American units to arrive “over there”. They were part of the famous 42nd “Rainbow” Division. Learn about serving in the Great War at a presentation this Sunday, April 2nd, beginning at 2 pm, at the American Legion Memorial Building (the Armory), 201 Poplar Street in Atlantic.

The speaker, Darrek Orwig, will tell about war time experiences through eye-witness accounts, historic images, artwork, and period motion picture footage. His recently published book is Somewhere Over There: The Letters, Diary, and Artwork of a World War I Corporal based on wartime papers of correspondent Francis Webster. Newspapers in Des Moines received his war time news reports and art work. Webster worked for Ding Darling before becoming a soldier.

Flags will be placed on graves of WWI veterans in Atlantic cemeteries on Thursday, April 6 beginning at 5:30. Boy Scouts, DOES, American Legion members and other community folks will assist in honoring about 240 veterans. DAR members will hold a coffee earlier in the day beginning at 10 am to honor all veterans and their families.

The American Legion Memorial Building completed in 1929 was built as a memorial to WW I veterans. It has been renovated and includes a Military Museum and a Military Library. Displays currently feature items such as uniforms, weapons, gas masks, a saddle, individual equipment such as a mess kit and much more.

Events are sponsored by the Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE) owner of the Building. There is no fee for the program but donations are welcome.