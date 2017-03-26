ETHEL CHRISTENSEN, 96, of Exira (Svcs. 3/29/17)

Obituaries

ETHEL CHRISTENSEN, 96, of Exira, died Friday, March 24th, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for ETHEL CHRISTENSEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., March 29th, at the Brayton Lutheran Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Tuesday, March 28th.

Burial will be in the Hamlin Lutheran Cemetery, east of Hamlin.

ETHEL CHRISTENSEN is survived by:

Her daughter – Judy (Gary) Anderson, of Atlantic.

Her son – Darwin (Sarah) Christensen, of Poway, CA.

6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren. Her sisters-in-law: Liane Christensen, of Harlan, and Betty Christensen, of Audubon. Other relatives and many friends.