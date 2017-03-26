ETHEL CHRISTENSEN, 96, of Exira (Svcs. 3/29/17)

Obituaries

March 26th, 2017 by Chris Parks

ETHEL CHRISTENSEN, 96, of Exira, died Friday, March 24th, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for ETHEL CHRISTENSEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., March 29th, at the Brayton Lutheran Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Tuesday, March 28th.

Burial will be in the Hamlin Lutheran Cemetery, east of Hamlin.

ETHEL CHRISTENSEN is survived by:

Her daughter – Judy (Gary) Anderson, of Atlantic.

Her son – Darwin (Sarah) Christensen, of Poway, CA.

6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren. Her sisters-in-law: Liane Christensen, of Harlan, and Betty Christensen, of Audubon. Other relatives and many friends.