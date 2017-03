News

The Red Oak Police Department reports the arrest of an Elliott woman early Saturday morning after a traffic stop at 106 W. Coolbaugh Street in Red Oak. At 12:18am Officers arrested 45-year-old Mindy Lane Hale of Elliott for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, 1st Offense. Hale was also cited for Open Container of Alcohol and taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bond.