Elliott man arrested 3rd time in less than 2 months

Sheriff’s Deputies in Montgomery County, Monday night arrested a man who’s been arrested twice before, in less than one month. 27-year old Eduardo Monrreal-Robles, of Elliott, was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of 110th Street and H Avenue at around 9:20-p.m., Monday. Monrreal-Robles was taken into custody for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also cited for Driving While License Suspended. His bond at the Montgomery County Jail was set at $300.

Monrreal-Robles was previously arrested Feb. 22nd on a Montgomery County warrant for Failure to Appear in Court on a Driving While Suspended charge, and Feb 15th, for Driving with a Suspended License with 13 withdrawals in effect.