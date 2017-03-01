Drug and assault-related arrests in Red Oak

News

Red Oak Police arrested three people late Tuesday afternoon through early this (Wednesday) morning. At around 5:30-p.m. Tuesday, 26-year old Michael Todd Archer, of Red Oak, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault and Public Intoxication. Archer was being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

And, at around 1:50-a.m. today (Wednesday), Red Oak Police arrested 24-year old Stephanie Rose Eggleston, of Red Oak, for Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. At the same time, Red Oak Police arrested 40-year old Tommy Joe Lovell, of Red Oak, for Driving While Suspended. Lovell was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond, while Eggleston’s bond was set at $1,000.