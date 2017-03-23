Driver, student injured in Iowa collision of school buses

News

LONG GROVE, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a driver and a student were injured in a collision of two school buses in eastern Iowa’s Scott County. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, about two miles northwest of Long Grove. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a northbound bus halted at a stop sign and then proceeded into the rural intersection, colliding with a westbound bus.

The driver of the northbound bus, 67-year-old Stanley Ray, was taken to Trinity Bettendorf hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. One child was treated at the scene. It’s unclear how many children were on the two buses. The Sheriff’s Office says both were carrying children from the North School Community Schools district. The collision is being investigated.