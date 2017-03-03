DONALD L. SCOTT, 86, of Grimes & formerly of Panora (Svcs. 3/6/17)

Obituaries

DONALD L. SCOTT, 86, of Grimes (& formerly of Panora), died Thursday, March 2nd, at Kennybrook Village, in Grimes. Memorial services for DONALD SCOTT will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, March 6th, at the Panora United Methodist Church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the Panora United Methodist Church on Sunday (March 5th), from 5-until 7-p.m.

A Private family burial of cremains will take place at a later date in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter.

DONALD SCOTT is survived by:

His wife – Marilyn, of Grimes.

His sons – Phillip (Cathy) Scott, of Panora, and Alan (Russell) Scott, of Jefferson.

His daughter – Donnell (Scott) Vogel, of Kiel, WI.

His sister – Julia Scott, of Guthrie Center.

and 4 grandchildren.