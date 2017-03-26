Democrat who faced Rep. King in 2016 election wants rematch

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Democrat Kim Weaver wants a rematch against U.S. Rep. Steve King after losing to the Republican congressman in 2016. The Des Moines Register reports Weaver announced Sunday she would challenge King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in 2018.

In the last election, Weaver lost in 38 of the 39 counties in the district, but she remains optimistic about her chances against King. The 52-year-old Weaver of Sheldon has criticized King in the past for his comments on minorities, immigration and same-sex marriage.