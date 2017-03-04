DALE FINCK, 87, of Greenfield (Svcs. Pending)

Obituaries

DALE FINCK, 87, of Greenfield, died Thursday, March 2nd, at the Community Care Center, in Stuart. Funeral services for DALE FINCK are pending at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Online condolences are pending at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield.

DALE FINCK is survived by:

His wife – Norma Finck, of Greenfield.

His children – Jim Finck and wife Marla, of Greenfield, Gary Finck and wife Joanie, of Greenfield and Sherri Lund, of Greenfield.

His brother – Dean Finck and wife Madeline, of Lenox

His sister – Shirley Williams, of Stuart.

5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; other relatives and friends.