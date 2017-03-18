Creston woman injured during 2 vehicle collision, Friday

News

A passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision Friday afternoon in Creston, was injured and and transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected, minor injuries. Creston Police say 68-year old Judy Wells, of Creston, was injured during the collision that happened at around 12:15-p.m. at the intersection of Birch and Howard Streets.

Wells was a passenger in a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup that was hit by a 2010 Chevy Equinox. Neither the driver of the Chevy, 22-year old Shaylen Renae Kipp, or the pickup, 48-year old Gena Ann Chumbley, both of Creston, were injured.

The accident happened when Kipp stopped at the intersection, but then failed to yield to Chumbley’s pickup. Kipp was cited for Failure to Obey a stop or yield sign. Damage from the collision amounted to $2,500.