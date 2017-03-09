Creston woman arrested on Adams County warrant

News

Police in Creston say a woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon on an Adams County warrant. 52-year old Cathy Maynes, of Creston, was arrested on a warrant charging her with Harassment in the 3rd Degree. Maynes was later released from custody on a $300 bond.

And a Creston resident reported to Police Wednesday, that sometime around Feb. 24th, someone entered her home in the 600 block of Wyoming Street, at took a Playstation 3 and two controllers. The loss was estimated at $200.

(7-a.m. News)