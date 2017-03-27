Creston Police report (3/27/17)

News

The Creston Police Department today (Monday) reports two recent arrests. Early Sunday morning, officers arrested 21-year old Eduardo Estrella, of Creston, for OWI/1st offense. Estrella was later released from the Union County Jail on a Promise to Appear in court. And, Friday night, 30-year old Michael Simpson Jr, of Creston, was arrested at 105 E Adams St. on a charge of Theft in the 5th Degree. He was later released from the Union County Jail on a $300 bond.

A Creston resident reported to police on Friday, that sometime between MArch 20th and 24th, the liner to his pool at his residence in the 400 block of N. Chestnut Street, had been cut. The damage was estimated at $500.