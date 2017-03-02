Creston Police Report (3/2/17)

News

Officials with the Creston Police Department say a woman residing in the 700 block of Hickory Street reported Wednesday evening, that sometime between 8-and 8:30-pm on Feb. 25th, cash was taken from her purse at her place of employment at 807 W Taylor. The loss was estimated at $60.

And, the Creston P-D says 23-year old Rebecca Holbrook, of Creston, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a Decatur County Warrant charging her with False Information for a Citation. Holbrook was released from the Union County Jail on a $1000 bond.