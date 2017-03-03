Creston men arrested on drug charges Thursday night

News

Two men from Union County were arrested late Thursday night on drug charges. Creston Police say 22-year old Danny Eltino Guzman and 19-year old Norskuski Philanda Rivers, Jr., both of Creston, were taken into custody at around 10:20-p.m.

Guzman and Rivers, Jr. face a charge of Possession with the Intent to Deliver/Marijuana under 50 kilograms (or, less than 110-pounds at the most – the exact amount was not specified in the report). They were also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp. Guzman faces an additional charge of Interference with Official Acts. Both men were being held in the Union County Jail on $5,000 bond, each.