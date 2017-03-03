Creston men arrested on drug charges Thursday night
March 3rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Two men from Union County were arrested late Thursday night on drug charges. Creston Police say 22-year old Danny Eltino Guzman and 19-year old Norskuski Philanda Rivers, Jr., both of Creston, were taken into custody at around 10:20-p.m.
Guzman and Rivers, Jr. face a charge of Possession with the Intent to Deliver/Marijuana under 50 kilograms (or, less than 110-pounds at the most – the exact amount was not specified in the report). They were also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp. Guzman faces an additional charge of Interference with Official Acts. Both men were being held in the Union County Jail on $5,000 bond, each.