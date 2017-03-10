Creston man arrested Thu. night on drug charges

News

Police in Creston are reporting three arrests. At around 11-p.m. Thursday, 23-year old Cranston Donell Claggett, of Creston, was arrested at his home for Possession with the Intent to Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance/1st offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Claggett was being held in the Union County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond or surety.

Also arrested Thursday night, was 49-year old James Leroy Jones, of Creston, for Public Intoxication/1st offense. Jones was being held on a $300 bond.

And, Thursday afternoon, Creston Police arrested 30-year old Shaune William Tindle, of Creston. Tindle was taken into custody on a Union County warrant for Probation Violation, and was being held in the Union County Jail on a $2,000 bond.