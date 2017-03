News

Police in Creston, Tuesday afternoon, arrested a man on a meth-related charge. 29-year old Julian Allison, of Creston, was arrested at 1100 W. Adair on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell or Manufacture – Methamphetamine, over 5 grams. Allison was being held in the Union County Jail on a $25,000 bond.