Council Bluffs woman allegedly lied about carjacking incident

News

Officials with the Council Bluffs Police Department said today (Thursday), that Detectives with the Council Bluffs Police Department have completed the investigation into a carjacking incident that allegedly occurred on March 7th, 2017.

Investigators have determined the alleged victim, 26-year old Brittnie Holz, of Council Bluffs, provided several false statements to police during interviews after the incident. The investigation further revealed that Holz knew the identity of the male party involved and that no robbery had taken place.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Holz voluntarily came to the Police Station and was issued a criminal citation for reporting false information to police. The investigation into this incident is now closed as an unfounded report.