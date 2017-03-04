Clarinda man arrested Sat. morning on drug charges in Red Oak

News

Police in Red Oak, this (Saturday) morning, arrested 37-year old Joseph Dean Wallace, of Clarinda, on felony drug charges. Officers took Wallace into custody at around 4:45-a.m. in the 400 block of E. Maple Street, in Red Oak. He faces felony charges that include Possession of Methamphetamine & Marijuana with the Intent to Deliver, and a simple misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, charge.

Officers seized approximately 18.8-grams of Meth and about 24.1-grams of marijuana. Wallace was being held at the Montgomery Law Enforcement Center on a $100,000 cash bond.