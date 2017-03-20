Clarinda man arrested on drug charges Sunday

News

A call about a suspicious vehicle located north and east of Clarinda, Sunday, prompted an investigation that resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of 33-year old Andrew Jacob Harrison, of Clarinda. During a traffic stop, Page County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Lucas, was deployed and alerted on the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

During the investigation illegal controlled substances were seized. Harrison was arrested on charges of Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled Substance, and illegal possession of prescription drugs. Harrison posted a $1,000 bond and was released pending further court proceedings.