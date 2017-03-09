CHRISTOPHER BENNETT WHITE, 1 month old, of Atlantic (Svcs. 3/11/17)

Obituaries

CHRISTOPHER BENNETT WHITE, the 1 month old son of Kristina Glover & Joel White, of Atlantic, died Monday, March 6th. Funeral services for CHRISTOPHER WHITE will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, March 11th, at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold.

Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic.

CHRISTOPHER BENNETT WHITE is survived by:

His mother and father – Kristina Glover and Joel White, of Atlantic.

His maternal grandmothers – Kim Gipple and Brenda Powers, both of Griswold.

His paternal grandfathers – Marty Glover and Cole Powers, both of Griswold

And his paternal grandmothers – Paula White of Anderson, IN, and Teresa Carr of Bedford, IN.

He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.