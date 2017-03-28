Changes on offense highlight spring drills at Iowa

Sports

With a new coordinator and three new assistant coaches Iowa’s offense is undergoing changes this spring. Brian Ferentz takes over after Greg Davis retired as offensive coordinator and head coach Kirk Ferentz says many of the changes will be in terminology.

While the Hawkeyes will not change how they play the coaches will be looking for ways to make the offense better, especially a passing game that ranked near the bottom in the country last season.

Ferentz says one thing they will try to do is simplify the offense.

Iowa’s spring game is April 21st.

(Learfield Sports)