CCHS Healthy U March 23rd focuses on Athletic Training

March is National Athletic Training Month, and Athletic Trainer Andrew Niemann will be presenting at the next session of Healthy U at noon on March 23rd, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic. Nieman who joined CCHS last fall, says “What we do as athletic trainers really extends beyond the sidelines.” He’ll talk about the role of athletic trainers, both in sports and a clinic, as well as information on exercising and aging.

Healthy U is a free educational lunch series at Cass County Health System held monthly in CCMH Conference Room 2. The public is invited and welcome to attend, but reservations are required as lunch is provided for all attendees. Call 712-243-7479 to reserve your seat.