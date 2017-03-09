Cass Supervisors approve FY 2018 Budget

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday, held a Public Hearing with regard to the proposed Cass County budget for FY2018, the tax rate for which is $5.23 per $1,000 valuation in the urban areas, and $9.50/$1,000 in the rural area, which is a slight decrease in the tax asking from last year. Upon receiving no oral or written comments on the matter, the Board later on in the meeting approved the Budget as written.

A recommendation was received from the Cass County Compensation Board for elected officer base salaries. They recommended an increase of $2,250 for the “Auditor, Treasurer and Recorder,” $3,000 for the Sheriff, and Supervisors $1,200, with an additional $1,000 for the acting chair. For the county attorney, the Compensation Board recommended $2,500 for the current part time Attorney so as the position stands now.

If Cass and Audubon County decide to share the County Attorney position, then the Compensation Board recommended a 65/35 split between the two counties and a salary of $80,000 with Cass County covering 65% and Audubon County the remaining 35%.”

After the Board of Supervisors considered the recommendation of the County Compensation Board, a motion was made by Supervisor Green and seconded by Supervisor Baier, that reduced the recommended salary increases for the Auditor, Recorder and Treasurer to $1,000 with a like percentage reduction for the Sheriff and Attorney, and to reduce the increase for supervisors to $0. The Resolution was carried unanimously.

The Supervisors also approved the Secondary Roads/IDOT budget, along with the 5-year construction program. And, a bid of $30,987 was awarded to Energyficient for lighting efficiency upgrades in the courthouse and occupancy sensors. In other business, the Cass County Supervisors approved an application for the appointment of Greg Meyer, from Cumberland, as the Noble Township clerk, to fill a resignation that becomes effective March 15th. Meyer will fill the position for the remainder of the 4 year term ending 12/31/2020. And, application submitted by Pat McCurdy was approved to fill a vacancy on the Cass County Zoning commission. McCurdy will fill the remainder of the 5 year term ending 12/31/2020.