Cass County Sheriff’s report (3/9/17)

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Wednesday, of 37-year old Matthew Corey Baker, of Wiota. Baker was taken into custody on a District Court warrant for Failure to Appear. He was taken to the Cass County Jail and later released on $300 bond. And on Tuesday, Deputies in Cass County arrested 55-year old Todd Russell Schrader, of Atlantic, on a felony charge of OWI 3rd Offense, and for Driving while Revoked. Schrader was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $6,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said also, no injuries were reported following an accident that took place at around 4:17-p.m. Wednesday on Highway 6, just southwest of Memphis Road. Authorities say a 2005 Suzuki driven by 70-year old Leonard Lee Kinney, of Atlantic, was eastbound on Highway 6 when Kinney lost control of the vehicle before it left the roadway and hit a tree. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000.