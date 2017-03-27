Cass County Sheriff’s report (3/27) – Theft/Drug/Assault arrests

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reporting numerous arrests took place over the past two weeks. On Sunday, 32-year old Christopher Russell Schrader, of Atlantic, was arrested on a charge of OWI 2nd Offense. Schrader was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on his own recognizance.

Last Thursday, Deputies in Cass County arrested 50-year old Rex Dean McDermott, of Atlantic, on a charge of OWI 2nd Offense. McDermott was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on his own recognizance. That same day, 19-year old Levi Allen Lank, of Massena, turned himself in on a Cass County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana. Lank was booked at the Cass County Jail and released later that day on his own recognizance.

Last Wednesday, 58-year old Terry Lee Ranney, of Massena, was arrested in Cass County, on a charge of Domestic Abuse 2nd Offense. Ranney was taken to the Cass County Jail and was released the following day on his own recognizance.

On March 20th, Cass County Deputies arrested 42-year old Matthew Paul Hardick, of Council Bluffs, on a felony charge of Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd/Subsequent offense, and a simple misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, charge. Hardick was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $5,000 bond.

On March 15th, 28-year old Carl James Soglin, of Atlantic, was arrested on two Atlantic Police Department a felony warrant for Theft 2nd Degree and simple misdemeanor charge of Theft 5th Degree. Soglin was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $5,300 bond.

And, on March 14th, 24-year old Tanor Devon Jimmison, of Clarinda, was arrested on a Cass County on a District Court warrant for Failure to Appear. Jimmison was taken to the Cass County Jail where he finished serving sentenced jail time and was released.