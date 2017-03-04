Cass County Democrats to hold Off-year caucus March 21st

News

Cass County Democratic Party Chair Sherry Toelle has announced the Cass County Democrats will hold their 2017 Off-Year Caucus on Tuesday, March 21st, at the Cass County Court House, second floor Court Room, in Atlantic. The Caucus will be called to order at 6-p.m., but Democrats are advised to arrive between 5:30-and 6-p.m., in order to register. For those who are not currently registered as Democrats, voter registration forms will be available to allow as many voters to participate as want to. One must be a registered Democrat in order to participate in the Caucus.

Toelle said that it would be a great opportunity for Democrats to discuss the issues they feel are important to them, whether those be local, state, or national concerns. Those issues will then be forwarded to the Iowa Democratic Party for candidates who decide to run for office in 2018. In a statement she said “We hope to bring even more passionate Democrats into the Central Committee, filling vacancies that currently exist. We also will be advocating for Democrats to run for local and state offices in 2018. Democrats who are considering a run for political office should contact me to further discuss that possibility.”

Following the Caucus, the Cass County Central Committee will hold its biennial organizational meeting at which time committee officers will be elected. Snacks and beverages will be served since the meetings fall over the dinner hour. All Democrats are encouraged to attend the Caucus.