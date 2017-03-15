Cass County Board of Supervisors set date for Budget Amendment

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors have set April 12th as the date for an amendment to the current, Fiscal Year 2017 County Budget. County Auditor Dale Sunderman explained the amendment is necessary because of matters pertaining to the Elite Octane, LLC Ethanol plant.

The Board then heard from Snyder and Associates Engineer Dave Sturm, with regard to the Glacier Road Paving project for the ethanol plant. He said they plan to have the preliminary plans and specs to the County Engineer by this Friday, for County review. The next step is to begin work on Right-of-Way plats as needed, for acquisition of property for the roadway expansion, and they hope to have bid letting by the first part of May. He said a cost estimate should be available to the Board by their meeting next week. In other business, the Board approved the appointments of David Newman, of Griswold, as Noble Township Trustee to fill a vacancy term through 2018 due to a resignation, and James Hickman, of Atlantic, and Julie Goeser, of Harlan, to the Cass County Food Policy Council. Hickman will represent the County Ministerial Association, while Goeser is a Food Safety Specialist at Western Iowa Regional Inspections.

Also, Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon reported to the Board the City of Atlantic will be testing its Tornado sirens in preparation for the severe weather season. Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa is March 27th through the 31st. That includes the Statewide Tornado Drill March 29th, between 10-and 11-a.m.