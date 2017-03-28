Cass County Audit report released

News

A Certified Public Accounting firm has released an audit report on Cass County. The Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn and Company P.C CPA’s report says the County had local tax revenue of just over $29.4-million for the Fiscal Year ending June 30th, 2016. That amount included over $2.6-million in tax credits from the State. The County forwarded over $29.5-million of the local tax revenue to the townships, school districts, cities and other taxing bodies in the County.

The County retained more than $7.8-million of the local tax revenue to finance County operations, a 2.4% increase from the prior year. Other revenues included $5.4-million from the State, including indirect federal funding of nearly $1.4-million , charges for service of slightly more than $363,300, and nearly $205,000 for the use of money and property.

Expenditures for County operations totaled slightly more than $13.1-million, and 11.9% decrease from the prior year. Expenses included nearly $4.6-million for roads and transportation, nearly $650,000 for mental health, $2.44-million for public safety and legal services, $1.15-million for capital projects, and nearly $1.3-million for administrative services.

A copy of the Audit Report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State, and the Cass County Auditor’s Office.