Cass County 4-H Invites Public to Family Fun at Mardi Gras on Sunday

News

Cass County Youth Coordinator Shelby Williams said today (Friday), “Cass County 4-H Clubs would like to invite the public to attend their annual 4-H Mardi Gras carnival on Sunday, March 5th.” Williams said also “Mardi Gras includes fun, food, & carnival-type games for kids of all ages. The event is scheduled from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. We are so excited to offer many activities for families.”

Activities this year include: Family Mardi Gras Photo Booth, Ring Toss, Dessert Walk, Sponge Throw, the ever popular Youth Council Mardi Gras Jail, Bucket Pong, boot toss and much more! Several clubs will also be selling snacks for attendees to enjoy, including a Walking Taco Stand, cookie decorating station and pop floats to go.

The Youth Action Committee and Youth Council are sponsoring this county-wide event and would like to invite all Cass County families to come out and join the fun. It is intended to be a low cost, family-friendly event for everyone in the county. Williams stresses that “You don’t have to be in 4-H to attend. “all are welcome!”

Admission is $.50 a person and tickets cost $.10 each. Each 4-H club determines how many tickets to charge to play their game. All proceeds from this event go to the 4-H clubs, Youth Council, and the Cass County 4-H Program.