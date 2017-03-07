Carjacking in Council Bluffs Tue. morning

News

Authorities in western Iowa are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking this (Tuesday) morning. Council Bluffs Police say just before 11-a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of 23rd Avenue, where a 26-year old Council Bluffs woman reported a carjacking incident.

Upon arrival officers spoke to the victim, said that while she was on the parking lot of Bucky’s, near South 24th Street and I-80, a male passenger exited another vehicle and approached her vehicle displaying a handgun. The suspect — a white male, approximately 30 years old, 6’0” tall, with a medium build — got into the passenger side of her vehicle and told her to “Drive” while pointing the handgun at her.

On South 35th Street, near Nebraska Avenue, the suspect told the victim to pull over so he could drive. When she stopped the vehicle, the victim got out of the vehicle and attempted flee the area by running across an empty grass field, at the southeast corner of South 35th Street and Nebraska Ave. The suspect then drove the car into the field after the female and may have possibly fired at her with the handgun. The female was not injured.

The victim managed to run back to South 35th Street where she flagged down a passing motorist who gave her a ride out of the area, to nearby business, where she notified authorities. Her car was a white 2007 Acura TL, 4 door, with Iowa plates FFW306. Please call 9-1-1 if you see this vehicle.

The case is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Council Bluffs Police Department. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information regarding it, is encouraged to call detectives at 712-328-4728 or 712-328-STOP (7867) if they wish to remain anonymous.