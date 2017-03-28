Cards reduce roster to 37 Monday night

Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals announced following last night’s 3-2 win over the Houston Astros, that they have reduced their roster by four. The club optioned right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers and catcher Carson Kelly to Memphis (AAA) and re-assigned to minor league camp infielder Patrick Wisdom and outfielder Adolis Garcia.

The transactions reduce the number of players in the team’s Major League camp to 37, including nine non-roster invitees.