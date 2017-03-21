Cards-Astros game at new park briefly delayed by sprinklers

Sports

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — There was bound to be a glitch or two during the first spring training at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the new facility shared by the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. That includes the sprinkler system.

With the St. Louis Cardinals one out from winning the first night game in the history of the ballpark Monday, the sprinklers along the right-field line came on prematurely, delaying the team’s game against Houston for a couple of minutes.

“First year,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said afterward with a smile. Once the sprinklers turned off, Miguel Socolovich induced a groundout to end St. Louis’ 12-6 victory over the Astros.