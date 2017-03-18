Cardinals trim roster by 2: Pitchers Weaver & Harris sent to minor league camp

Sports

JUPITER, Fla., March 18, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced this (Saturday) morning that they have optioned right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver to the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) roster and re-assigned right-handed pitcher Mitch Harris to their minor league camp.

This morning’s transactions reduced the number of players in the team’s Major League camp to 51, including 16 non-roster invitees.