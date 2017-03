Cardinals place 4 on DL, Pitcher Sam Tuivailala recalled from Memphis

Sports

Memphis, Tenn., March 30, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday that they have placed right-handed pitchers John Gant (right groin), Alex Reyes (right elbow surgery) and Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) on the 10-day disabled list, along with left-handed pitcher Tyler Lyons (right knee). The Cardinals recalled right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivailala from Memphis (AAA) to join their pitching staff.

These transactions give the team 28 players remaining in Major League camp, including two non-roster invitees.