Car hits utility pole and fence in Union County

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported following an accident Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by 16-year old Issac Davis, of Creston, was traveling north on Iris Avenue at around 2:40-p.m., when the teen lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the west ditch and struck a utility pole and a fence, before coming to rest.

Damage to the pole, owned by the Farmers Electric Co-Op in Greenfield, was estimated at $1,000. Damage to the fence, owned by a man from Des Moines, was estimated at $300. And, the car sustained $3,500 damage. No citations were issued.