Car hits utility pole and fence in Union County
March 29th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported following an accident Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by 16-year old Issac Davis, of Creston, was traveling north on Iris Avenue at around 2:40-p.m., when the teen lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the west ditch and struck a utility pole and a fence, before coming to rest.
Damage to the pole, owned by the Farmers Electric Co-Op in Greenfield, was estimated at $1,000. Damage to the fence, owned by a man from Des Moines, was estimated at $300. And, the car sustained $3,500 damage. No citations were issued.