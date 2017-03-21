CAM School Board sets dates for Budget and Calendar hearings

News

The CAM School District’s Board of Education, Monday, acted on setting April 11th at 6:30-p.m., as the date and time for Public Hearings on the 2017-18 School Calendar and Budget. The latter is expected to show a tax asking of $10.82 per $1,000 taxable valuation, which is just a penny more than last year’s published rate. The proposed calendar calls for a start date of August 23rd, the earliest allowed by the State.

In other business, the CAM School Board approved contracts and bonds for the Massena Elementary school addition project. Jensen Builders of Ft. Dodge was the low bidder. And, at a cost of $25,000, the board agreed to add a small, year around-type greenhouse to the Massena building.